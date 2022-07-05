Andrew Schulz Spent Life Savings Buying Back Comedy Special After Streaming Service Said His Jokes We’re Too Much to Air

Comedian Andrew Schulz is writing his own ticket by fighting censorship and releasing his upcoming comedy special, Infamous!, independently.

The comedian and host of the podcast Flagrant 2, took to Instagram to explain why his long-awaited new comedy special is facing one more delay before its release.

Schulz had sold the special to an unnamed streaming platform that quickly became unamused with the direction of his jokes. When they asked Schulz to either edit out the jokes or change them, he refused. Instead, opting to buy back the entire special and release it on his own.

In Sunday’s Instagram video, the comedian said, “So here’s the story. Basically, my special was with a streamer and then we sent the streamer a finished version of the special, and they kind of freaked out and they said, you know, we can’t put this out. You know, these jokes are wild and, uh, we don’t wanna deal with the backlash.”

“So you’re gonna have to edit some of these jokes or just cut some of these jokes out entirely. And, some of you probably know this about me. I’m a very stubborn guy, so long story short. I took my fucking life savings and I bought my special back,” Schulz revealed.

“I don’t know if this is gonna work. I hope it does. But ultimately it’s up to you guys. I think people like real authentic comedy and, uh, I think that they would prefer then and some watered down corporate boardroom bullshit,” he continued.

“I feel that way because I perform in front of thousands of people every single night. And they seem to really enjoy these jokes that are too offensive or could cause too much backlash. So that’s my gamble, but ultimately you guys decide, so I would really appreciate it. If you guys spread the word, support me,” Schulz campaigned to fans.

Back in 2020, Schulz created a four-part comedy special titled, Schulz Saves America, for Netflix that dove into controversial topics including Jeffrey Epstein, covid, and Black Lives Matter.

The comic did not say which streaming service it was that was set to produce the special, which he now plans to release on July 17th.

