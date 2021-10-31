Independent journalist Andrew Sullivan — former editor of The New Republic and former columnist for New York magazine — called out Fox News … while appearing on Fox News.

Speaking with Howard Kurtz on Sunday’s edition of MediaBuzz, Sullivan – whose writing now appears on Substack — took on all three of the major cable news networks, starting with the one on which he was speaking. His analysis came in response to a question from Kurtz about media polarization. The Fox News host quoted Sullivan writing, ‘On the left, moderation is portrayed as a surrender to white nationalism. And on the right, White identity politics has overwhelmed modern conservatism.”

“Are we screwed, to use a technical term?” Kurtz asked. “And how much are the media fueling this polarization?”

Sullivan replied that the media is fueling polarization “to some extent.” He then took on the big three cable networks, including the one on which he was speaking.

“I think the fact that you can be — and forgive me — on Fox News and never really hear a solid counter opinion,” Sullivan said, “and the same goes for MSNBC and increasingly CNN, which I can’t watch, it’s basically the same as MSNBC now, means that you don’t have a range of views for people to judge. And inevitably, when you all agree around the same stuff, there’s no ratchet back.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

