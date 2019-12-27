comScore
video

Andrew Yang Appears on MSNBC After Public Criticisms of Network: ‘Our Message Is Too Important’

By Josh FeldmanDec 27th, 2019, 9:24 pm

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang appeared on MSNBC tonight after his very public criticisms of the network.

Yang has called out MSNBC a few times in recent months for omitting him in coverage (at one point MSNBC’s Up apologized over a graphic shown on air displaying a poll that excluded Yang), and was particularly critical after the network’s Democratic debate:

Earlier today, Yang tweeted he would be speaking with Chris Hayes, saying that a number of people at MSNBC reached out to him and “I decided that I’d prefer to speak to as many Americans as possible – our message is too important”:

Tonight Hayes questioned Yang on his famous $1000-a-month pledge for universal basic income and his concerns about the threat of automation, among other issues.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

