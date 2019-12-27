2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang appeared on MSNBC tonight after his very public criticisms of the network.

Yang has called out MSNBC a few times in recent months for omitting him in coverage (at one point MSNBC’s Up apologized over a graphic shown on air displaying a poll that excluded Yang), and was particularly critical after the network’s Democratic debate:

I’m pretty sure I should be on this graphic. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/fDlFmGpHXn — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) October 4, 2019

Pretty sure we should be on this graphic. @msnbc pic.twitter.com/7kbj2TzuHW — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) October 19, 2019

Was asked to appear on @msnbc this weekend – and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates’. They think we need them. We don’t. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) November 23, 2019

The whole time we have gotten stronger. This is actually bad for MSNBC. It will only get worse after I make the next debates and keep rising in the polls. The people are smarter than MSNBC would like to think. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) November 23, 2019

Earlier today, Yang tweeted he would be speaking with Chris Hayes, saying that a number of people at MSNBC reached out to him and “I decided that I’d prefer to speak to as many Americans as possible – our message is too important”:

I am sitting down for a remote interview with Chris Hayes from South Carolina tonight. Chris, and other MSNBC journalists, have reached out to me and the team in the past days. I decided that I’d prefer to speak to as many Americans as possible – our message is too important. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 27, 2019

Tonight Hayes questioned Yang on his famous $1000-a-month pledge for universal basic income and his concerns about the threat of automation, among other issues.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

