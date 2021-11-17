Andy Biggs Defends Paul Gosar With an Anime Explainer on the House Floor (Yes, Really): ‘I Lived in Japan! I Speak Japanese!’

Congressman Andy Biggs (R- AZ) came to colleague Paul Gosar’s defense Wednesday with an explainer of what anime is.

Yes, really.

Biggs defended Gosar for posting a bonkers video inserting himself into an Attack on Titan video, depicting himself killing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY).

Gosar has repeatedly claimed this cartoon depiction of himself killing a colleague was just his way of making a symbolic point about the immigration fight in Congress.

“I’ve lived in Japan,” Biggs declared. “I lived in Japan! For several years! I speak Japenese! This is an anime! It is Shingeki no Kyojin!”

Highly popular, stylized, intended to demonstrate the alienation people feel, particularly young people, in their cultures. Does anime have violence? Yes. It’s highly stylized violence. It is not meant to induce people to violence.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com