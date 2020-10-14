An anonymous senior Trump administration official provided a statement to Fox News firing back at President Donald Trump’s for his public criticisms of Attorney General Bill Barr.

In a Newsmax interview Wednesday, when asked if he would keep Barr on in a potential second term, the president said, “I have no comment. Can’t comment on that. It’s too early. I’m not happy with all of the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I’m not happy.”

Fox News correspondent David Spunt reported on Special Report Wednesday night sharing this response from an anonymous senior administration official:

“The great irony in the president’s remarks is he is only a position to complain because Bill Barr saved his presidency and everyone knows it.”

Spunt also noted that despite the president’s tweet declaring he has authorited a “total Declassification of any & all documents” pertaining to the “Russia Hoax” and the Hillary Clinton emails, the DOJ said in a court filing that was not an official order to declassify documents.

You can watch the report above, via Fox News.

