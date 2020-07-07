Black-ish star Anthony Anderson stepped in for Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, for the late-night show’s first episode since the host announced a summer hiatus — using the platform to poke fun at Kanye West’s presidential bid and this weekend’s Fourth of July parties.

“Wow, President Kanye,” Anderson said after reading West’s tweet. “That’s right, Yeezy wants to be Preezy.”

“Laugh all you want, but this would be historic,” he added. “Because while this country has had a black president, we’ve never had a crazy black president.”

Anderson addressed West’s late registration and listed the steps he would have to take to have a legitimate candidacy, which include creating a campaign platform, registering with the Federal Election Commission, and filing as an independent candidate, which he already missed the deadline for in several states.

Anderson also used his monologue to bash Fourth of July parties in Diamond Lake, Michigan, joking that they were “particularly infectious.”

“Yes, they’re amazing, and now also hospitalized,” he said after playing a clip of the party, adding that the security guard deserves a raise for having the worst job in the U.S.

The actor then gave some advice to white people, joking that amid all the political unrest, it is a hard time to be white in America.

“I’d like to switch gears and get serious for a moment,” Anderson said. “I know with all the turmoil going on in this country, it isn’t easy to be white right now. You have positive intentions — you love your fellow man, and you want your Black brothers and sisters to know you’re one of the good ones.

Anderson then introduced a business idea called BFF, or Black Fictional Friend, which allows white people to post pictures with fictional friends to their social media accounts to prove they “aren’t racist.”

“Our premium level package gets you and your Black friend prime seats at a Lakers game and includes three on-camera high fives, assuming we are allowed to high five ever again,” he joked.

