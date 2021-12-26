Anthony Fauci ‘Stunned’ That Trump Was Booed for Getting Booster Shot: Shows ‘How Recalcitrant’ His Supporters Are

Dr. Anthony Fauci was “stunned” and “dismayed” that former President Donald Trump was booed by his supporters when he revealed his vaccination status.

While sitting down with ABC’s Jonathan Karl on Sunday, Fauci praised the former president for sharing that he has gotten his booster shot, yet was surprised by the reaction he received from those most loyal to him.

“I was stunned by that,” Fauci told Karl. “I mean, given the fact of how popular he is with that group, that they would boo him, which tells me how recalcitrant they are about being told what they should do.”

During the interview, Fauci also warned that cases of the “extraordinarily contagious” omicron variant will continue to surge across the United States.

“Every day it goes up and up. The last weekly average was about 150,000 and it likely will go much higher,” he said, warning that while the variant seems less severe “we don’t want to get complacent.”

The infectious disease expert went on to warn that “when you have such a high volume of new infections, it might override a real diminution in severity.”

“If you have many, many, many more people with a less level of severity, that might kind of neutralize the positive effect of having less severity when you have so many more people,” he said. “And we’re particularly worried about those who are in that unvaccinated class … those are the most vulnerable ones when you have a virus that is extraordinarily effective in getting to people.”

Watch above, via ABC.

