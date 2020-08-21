Former (very briefly) White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci took several shots at former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Friday, in the wake of Bannon’s bombshell arrest on embezzlement charges.

Appearing on CNN’s AC360, the now Never-Trump gadfly assessed the ripple effect of Bannon’s indictment on President Donald Trump’s chances for re-election. Bannon, who served as campaign manager for Trump’s 2016 election effort, was a founding member and former executive chair of the alt right, nativist website Breitbart. He was a driving force in then-candidate Trump’s hardline, restrictionist immigration agenda and promised to build a border wall and ban Muslims from traveling to the country.

“You talked about those transactional relationships that President Trump has,” Cooper began, referring to Bannon. “For those who have left his orbit. If he feels there’s a need for them, certainly Roger Stone is one of his examples, someone he’s clearly in on going contact with.”

“I don’t think [Trump’s] talked to him since he called his ‘sloppy’ Steve Bannon in January 2018 when the Michael Wolfe book came out and obviously Steve he was all over that book. Also The Devil’s Bargain, which was written prior to Michael Wolfe’s book, where Steve was trying to make it like he was the maestro and President Trump was his hand puppet,” Scaramucci said.

“I think what happened yesterday, has put the fire out in the Steve Bannon fire,” he then added. “I think it will put a dent on that whole white nationalist, nonsensical agenda, and it’s going to hurt President Trump as he’s trying to rally that base going into November. And I’m thankful for that because we have to remove this nonsense from our government so we don’t completely threaten the institutions of our democracy.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

