Anthony Scaramucci spoke with CNN’s Brian Stelter this morning about President Donald Trump and his “cult” and the growing concern about his behavior.

Scaramucci said the “overwhelming cascade” of evidence is going to give people pause:

“I think it’s not just a Ukrainian call. There will be other elements of the story that unfold where people say wait a minute, there’s a combination of incompetence, there’s a combination of a destruction of the executive branch of the United States. In addition to the lawlessness and traitorous-like behavior.”

“Traitorous-like behavior?” Stelter asked.

“There’s no question,” Scaramucci said.

“Strong word,” Stelter remarked.

“What word would you use?” Scaramucci asked. “You’re on the phone with the president of the Ukraine, and you’re strong-arming him to have him go after your political opponent? That is — you’ve become a traitor of the Constitution and a traitor to the laws of the United States. Do you want to pretend that it’s not traitorous behavior?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

