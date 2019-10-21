Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci provided some unsolicited advice to Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Monday morning in four simple words: “Resign. Go to confession.”

These words came after what can objectively be called a tough few days for Mulvaney, after a wild Thursday White House press briefing in which he ostensibly admitted that the “quid pro quo” that lays at the heart of an impeachment investigation in President Donald Trump, AND stuck his neck out in announcing that the 2020 G7 Conference at Trump’s Doral Resort in Florida.

Scaramucci opened by first complimenting the Acting Chief of Staff saying “Mulvaney’s a good guy,” before adding “he’s working for a terrible person. Let’s be honest. You can’t work for a guy like that. He’s a horrific manager. He’s like a porcupine. Every time you go to touch the guy, you get cut up some way.”

After continuing to blast the Trump in the way that CNN bookers most likely very much enjoy, Scaramucci offered the following advice to Mulvaney. “I want to say, you’re a good Catholic. Resign. Go to confession, okay? And then let’s rebuild your career from here. You were trying to help the country by being this guy’s Chief of Staff. It’s an impossible thing.”

