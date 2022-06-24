Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Clinic CEO Compares Attack on Facility to the Nazi Persecution of Jews

The CEO of a company that operates so-called “pregnancy crisis centers” compared the attack on one of its facilities to Kristallnacht, when in 1938, the Nazis destroyed Jewish-run businesses and arrested thousands of Jews.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime hours after the Supreme Court struck down a constitutional right to abortion, Rev. James Harden explained that a vandal or vandals attacked a company facility in Amherst, New York, where they broke windows and set two fires inside the building. No one was in the building at the time.

Such facilities solicit visits by pregnant women who are considering abortions. Many have been criticized for trying to steer women away from getting them, even if it means lying to the women.

“We’re in the middle of a pro-abortion Kristallnacht,” Harden told Jesse Watters. “No one has refuted me. We are in the middle of a pro-abortion Kristallnacht. They firebombed the location.”

He went on to explain he’s pleased with how law enforcement has handled the investigation so far.

“We’re hoping that we can celebrate some arrests of the perpetrators and the very near future,” Harden stated. “That’s what everybody’s hoping for.”

He then said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland hasn’t initiated an investigation into the attack and others like it.

“Do you think by not taking forceful action against these radical and violent pro-choice extremists, he’s kind of giving them license to destroy?” Watters asked.

Harden replied,

Oh, absolutely. That is why Kristallnacht is such an important word. It’s a German word for “broken glass in the night.” And it was the tipping point in 1938 Germany, where the Brownshirts targeted Jewish businesses, broke the glass in the middle of the night, lit fires, and that was the tipping point because number one, there was a lack of public outcry; and number two, a refusal on the part of the political elite to criminalize those actions and to go after them. And that’s what we’re seeing now, emboldening these terrorists by not going after them and denouncing and criminalizing it.

It’s worth noting that what happened to Harden’s facility is in fact a criminal act, as evidenced by the fact criminal investigators are probing the matter, as Harden just explained. Moreover, “Kristallnacht” is actually German for “crystal night.” In English, it is usually referred to as the Night of the Broken Glass.

Watters pumped the brakes on Harden’s comparison.

“Yeah, I’m not sure it’s the same thing as Nazi Germany,” he said. “But it is something that we definitely need to keep an eye on before it gets out of hand.”

“I pray that you’re right,” Harden replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

