Anti-Vax Protester Tells CNN ‘Antifa Should Be With Us!’ at Wild Los Angeles Protest Where One Person Was Stabbed

A protest against vaccine and mask mandates outside Los Angeles City Hall turned violent Saturday, with fights breaking out and one person being stabbed. CNN’s Paul Vercammen reported from the scene later in the day, interviewing one very ardent protester who declared that “antifa” should be supporting their cause.

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the stabbing, said CNN Newsroom host Pamela Brown, calling the scene “chaos.”

“It’s a rowdy crowd,” said Brown. “What is going on there, Paul?”

Vercammen described “several hundred demonstrators” who had gathered outside the Los Angeles City Hall, and fights that broke out between different groups of protesters. One person was stabbed, possibly in the torso, said Vercammen, had been transported to an area hospital, and was in stable condition.

Video clips posted on Twitter by eyewitnesses showed some of the chaotic scene from earlier in the day.

Counter Protestors are now here. A small verbal altercation. Promises of physical altercations from both sides. pic.twitter.com/tSoUtx8FIz — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Another verbal confrontation. One woman who seems to have arrived separately from the counter protestors shouting at two anti-vaxx protestors. pic.twitter.com/45fhsahqh4 — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Confrontation beginning. One of the anti-maskers, throws a punch towards a counter protestor. Counter protestor knocks him down to the ground. A *lot* of fights, several weapons used. One man stabbed, will follow up on details. pic.twitter.com/ungcdnuatS — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Many, many punches thrown. Several press members injured. Lots of bear mace. Several press members hurt, one attempt at stealing a camera. I’ll break down when off the ground. pic.twitter.com/1YLcOUIkxp — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

One man being treated for what I’m hearing is a stabbing – following up later on what happened. pic.twitter.com/dMW3tXTxd9 — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

Man being loaded onto an ambulance. Lots of blood leftover on the sidewalk and some clothing which was probably cut by emergency response for medical care. pic.twitter.com/zr4fYS7PNm — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) August 14, 2021

I was just attacked with others pic.twitter.com/LVrtWFWFng — Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021

Vercammen interviewed a woman who was there to protest against mask and vaccine mandates. She had requested to remain anonymous, so was not named, but can be seen in some of the videos posted on Twitter from earlier in the day.

She told Vercammen that their protest was not religious or politically partisan, but just people “coming together for human rights.”

“The clinical trials are not done yet,” she continued. “So how can you fire people in the United States who have worked for decades and they are scared to take this experimental vaccine? It doesn’t matter what you believe in, you have to respect everybody’s rights.”

She also spoke about antifa, noting that their name “stands for anti-fascism,” and her sign said that “vaccine mandates are fascist.”

“So how come the liberal anti-fascists are trying to fight with us when they should be on our side?” she asked. “They are the ones instigating harassment and terror and violence. Antifa should be with us, because we are fighting against fascism.”

When Vercammen went back to Brown, she thanked him and quickly commented that the major clinical trials were in fact finished for the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, although they was ongoing testing on the vaccines for children. “Just wanted to clear up that misinformation,” said Brown.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com