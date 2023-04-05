AOC Mocks House Republicans for Getting ‘Real-Time Fact Checked’ at Hearings: ‘Wait, This Doesn’t Feel Like Tucker Carlson!’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s Late Night, and after weighing in on the indictment of former President Donald Trump, she offered a searing critique of the conservative media environment.

Meyers noted the GOP’s promise “to get to the bottom of the ‘Biden crime family,'” but it seems Republicans have come up empty so far.

“Yeah, I mean. I think they’ve tried. You know, they had that big Twitter-Hunter Biden hearing and they’re like, ‘We got him.’ And then, the thing about hearings is that they’re not Republican press conferences,” Ocasio-Cortez replied, adding:

You have 50 Democrats that are also, or however many Democrats in the committee, that are also seated on that. And they can real-time fact check you, unlike Fox News as a safe space for them. You know, you can get fact-checked in real-time. You will be debated in real-time. And they have operated in this insular environment that affirms them, no matter how true or false anything they say is.

“Now that they’re actually in a House majority and they have to actually call hearings and they actually have to legislate and they actually have to be called on things when they’re not true. They’re like, ‘Wait, this doesn’t feel like Tucker Carlson, to me,’” she then joked, doing a satirical impression.

“It’s like, ‘No, baby, this is the U.S. House of Representatives,’” Ocasio-Cortez concluded to loud applause from the audience.

“Well, there you go. You know that if there’s any lesson they take away from that, I hope it’s that,” replied an enthusiastic Meyers.

