Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to President Donald Trump giving a statement to reporters that surrounded her in Capital Hill hallways. Trump called out AOC and her fellow squad members Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar during a political rally held Wednesday night in Greenville, SC.

Trump offered very specific invective targeting Omar, who is the first elected refugee having come to the United States from Somalia when she was 12 years old. The rally attendees chanted “send her back,” which echoed Trump’s racist tweets from earlier in the week. Trump notably said nothing to dissuade the crowd from continuing the ugly chant that has received bipartisan rebuke.

“I think the president put millions of Americans in danger last night. His rhetoric is endangering lots of people. It’s not just about threats to individual members of Congress, but it’s about creating a volatile environment in this country for violent rhetoric, that puts anyone, like Ilhan, anyone who believes in the rights of all people.”

The segment above was aired during an episode of Fox News’ Outnumbered, which you can watch above via Fox News.

