Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley sat down with CBS News’ Gayle King for a joint interview on President Donald Trump‘s tweets and the resolution to condemn them today.

The resolution––passed mostly along party lines, with 4 Republicans and independent Justin Amash joining––explicitly condemns Trump’s tweets going after them as racist. It passed after chaos erupted in the House earlier after Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the tweets racist and Republican Doug Collins objected. (More details here.)

In a clip released by CBS News tonight, Tlaib called Trump “the biggest bully I’ve ever had to deal with in my lifetime.” She said, “This is a distraction.”

King asked if enough Republicans have spoken up against Trump. Ocasio-Cortez responded, “Absolutely not.”

She knocked Republicans for lacking “the basic human decency” to vote to condemn Trump’s remarks.

“They’re choosing him over country,” Tlaib added.

You can watch the preview above, via CBS. More of the interview will air on CBS This Morning Wednesday morning.

