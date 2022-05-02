Apoplectic Laura Ingraham Rips ‘Naked Attempt to Try to Change the Outcome’ by Supreme Court Opinion Leaker

Fox News host Laura Ingraham ripped whomever leaked news of an apparent forthcoming decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade Monday.

Ingraham, who was indignant over the news, stated she believes the person broke the court’s longstanding tradition of confidentiality did so in an attempt to change decision before it is announced.

POLITICO shared a leaked draft order supposedly authored by Justice Samuel Alito which purports to show the court will overturn the 1973 decision to legalize abortion nationwide.

Alito, per the report, wrote,

Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.

The reported draft order also stated, “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled… It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The issue quickly polarized the left and right, given abortion is one of the most-debated cultural issues of our time.

While hosts on MNSBC and CNN grappled to accept that abortion might soon be an issue decided by individual states, Ingraham was angry at the individual(s) who leaked the reported 5-4 decision to overturn the landmark ruling.

The host, who believed the party responsible to be a rogue law clerk, was apoplectic on The Ingraham Angle.

“No matter what you think about this outcome, the leak itself represents a shocking and unprecedented breach of the court’s confidentiality,” she said. “And it’s key to the courts ability, on any issue, to engage in the give-and-take and all the decision-making that is required to reach these decisions based on legal principles.”

Ingraham said such decisions are “based on the Constitution,” and “not because of political pressure.” She added,

The law clerks, they are afforded a tremendous privilege. Think about it: to work at the court, to learn from the justices. But the invaluable deal that you strike when you accept that clerkship, which is the most coveted thing you could have as a young lawyer, is that you swear confidentiality regarding everything you see and everything you hear. And especially the internal deliberations of the court, especially that. It is not up to a law clerk to decide when the decision of the court will be announced, and it is not up to a law clerk or any employee of the court to leak a decision in what is a naked attempt to try to change the outcome before the final opinion is issued.

Ingraham reminded her audience that she clerked at the Supreme Court. She said that until Monday, it was understood by everyone who worked for the court that secrecy was sacred.

“It is a sad commentary that someone in that building took it upon himself or herself to totally usurp the role of the justices and hijack the court’s deliberative process,” she concluded. “This was a bald-faced attempt to tip the balance of the vote one way or another. We know which way, the leaker undoubtably hopes… that this leaked opinion will drive activists to the court doors.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

