CNN’s Alisyn Camerota displayed concern for the rising inflation rate, while making an example of Thanksgiving food and their inflated prices, to member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers to President Joe Biden, Jared Bernstein.

Friday afternoon, the anchor brought Bernstein on air, in order to discuss the improvement in the job market, as reported this morning.

“531,000 new jobs, a significant improvement over September, higher than analysts had predicted. How do you explain it?” questioned Camerota.

“Well, interestingly, those jobs were created in sectors across the economy. 72% of industries in the private sector added jobs in October,” replied Bernstein.

The economic advisor continued to sing the praises of the Biden administration’s economic policy saying, “Since the president got here, job creation has proceeded at a pace of 620,000 jobs month, 5.6 million jobs in cumulative since he’s gotten here,” stated Bernstein. “That’s a historical record.”

“This is a job market that is welcoming to entrants, offering people good, better quality jobs with rising pay,” he added.

Camerota commented on the good economic news, but then took to questioning Bernstein on the current state of inflation within the country.

“The bad news is that a lot of Americans don’t feel all of that because of inflation,” said Camerota, referencing the inflated gas prices over the past year.

Thanksgiving dinner ingredients have also seen inflationary prices, said the anchor. “Potatoes are up, biscuits are up, mixed vegetables up, apple pie is way up!”

“What is the administration’s plan to deal with inflation?” questioned Camerota.

“It is really important to get under the hood of inflation and try to understand what’s behind the numbers you were just citing,” responded Bernstein.

The Biden economic advisor continued, “this inflation is the result of pandemic oriented supply chain constraints. We know that supply chains are snarled and we know that that’s boosting prices.”

“As those supply chains become unsnarled, inflation also will normalize,” he stated, expressing confidence that the administration will be able to get inflationary prices under control in the coming months.

Bernstein concluded by stating, “It’s very much a function of the pandemic.”

“It’s one of the reasons why the president’s vaccination program has been so critical to get the economy not just to where we are, but to get to where we need to be.”

Watch above via CNN

