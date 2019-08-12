CNN political analyst April Ryan pushed back hard on President Donald Trump’s dismissive claim that those calling him “racist” are just doing it as part of a calculated political attack: “No, no, no, this is black, white, and brown. This is not about politics. This is about humanity.”

In the wake of the El Paso mass shooting, where the perpetrator repeatedly invoked the same “invasion” language that Trump has used to demean immigrants, numerous Democratic politicians have come out and called the president “racist” and a “white supremacist.” These accusations have clearly unnerved Trump, prompting him to angrily dismiss them as a desperate political maneuver.

“Actually, his anger is a year and a half late,” Ryan said, pointing to a previous interaction between Trump and herself in the White House. “About a year and a half ago, January 2018, the weekend of Dr. [Martin Luther] King’s birthday celebration, I asked the president, ‘Mr. President, are you a racist?’ I asked him three times in the Roosevelt room of the White House. He just walked out and let the question linger for about three days.”

“Now, he’s angry thinking it’s politics,” Ryan continued, to OutFronthost Erin Burnett. “It’s about the fact that the president goes after people of color. This president talks about people of color in very personal and unsavory ways. This president has talked about ‘both sides.’ This president continues with the rhetoric. And it’s getting harder and harsher as he is running for president, running for re-election. This is not about politics… This is about humanity in 2019. This is not 1959, 1960. This is 2019.”

