If President Donald Trump loses the election, CNN political analyst April Ryan said on Saturday, America will be watching a “split screen” on their televisions, with Joe Biden being inaugurated and “police and armed forces trying to pull Donald Trump out of the White House.”

Ryan made her comments in a Sunday appearance on CNN Newsroom with host Ana Cabrera. Cabrera asked guest Bill Kristol about Trump’s recent comments attacking mail-in ballots and suggesting that the November 3 election should be delayed, and then addressed Ryan.

“April, if the president is concerned about the security of this election, the integrity of this election, why aren’t they investing more to make sure it is secure and can go forward without a hitch?” Cabrera asked Ryan.

Ryan replied that there was “hypocrisy” in Trump’s comments, because he “had already used mail-in voting himself,” and “wasn’t complaining then.”

Trump was “trying to create doubt,” continued Ryan, jumping “on the bandwagon of voter suppression, something he never wanted to deal with before,” and an issue about which she did not believe he was sincere.

Ryan then turned to what she expected to see on January 20, 2021:

Going back to the issue of January 20th, about the president not leaving — Maya Angelou said, “if they show you who they are, believe them.” The president has said before, in many tweets, that he wasn’t going, he said it months ago. Joe Biden’s even acknowledged it. And it’s real. So there’s going to be a split screen on January 20th, 2021. If Joe Biden is now going to be the 46th president of the United States, you will have him being inaugurated and watching police and armed forces trying to pull Donald Trump out of the White House. I cannot wait for that split screen.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

