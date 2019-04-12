April Ryan Warns Stephen Miller Not to Upstage Trump: ‘Steve Bannon, Remember Him?’

White House correspondent and CNN contributor April Ryan warned top White House aide Stephen Miller that he might want to tread carefully when it comes to presenting himself as a powerful force in creating President Donald Trump‘s immigration policies because simply put, the president doesn’t like to be upstaged.

Ryan was responding to a clip of Trump speaking to reporters on the White House lawn about Miller.

Trump said in the clip played on CNN: “Stephen is an excellent guy. He’s a wonderful person… He’s been with me from the beginning. He’s a brilliant man. And frankly, there’s only one person that’s running it. You know who that is? It’s me.”

“So we call that fattening up for the slaughter,” host Erin Burnett said in response to the clip, before asking Ryan her thoughts about if Trump was actually running the show.

“Stephen Miller is the immigration guru at the White House, plain and simple, end of story,” Ryan replied. “You can close that book. We’ve seen the president’s reaction when people get too much attention for issues. Like Steve Bannon, remember him? He’s now out of the White House. So if I were Stephen Miller, I would tread lightly as I craft the immigration policies that this president is doing that’s breaking the rule of law in this nation. It’s Stephen Miller. It is Stephen Miller. It is Stephen Miller.”

via CNN

