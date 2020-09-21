New York Attorney General Letitia James fired back in a blistering rebuttal to the Trump Justice Department’s decision on Monday to label New York City an “anarchy” jurisdiction.

The move came after President Donald Trump announced last month that he was exploring the idea of withholding federal funds from Democratic-controlled cities in a move that was decried as political retribution. Then, on Monday the Trump DOJ — in a move apparently approved by U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr — threatened to block billions of dollars in funding from Seattle, Portland, and New York City. Numerous legal experts have also called out the plan as plainly unlawful and very unlikely to withstand a challenge in federal court.

On CNN, host Erin Burnett began her discussion with James by pointing to the notable absences from the Trump DOJ’s list, and asked New York’s top law enforcement officer if this latest decision was a nakedly partisan move made with the upcoming election in mind.

“[The announcement] has come after these cities are projected federal help to stop rising crime and civil unrest following this summer’s protests over racial injustice,” Burnett said. “Yet cities in Minnesota and Wisconsin, two states that also experienced, unrest but happened to be competitive in the presidential election were not included so is this political?”

“This is nothing more than a distraction away from the fact that 200,000 individuals have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19.” James said. “The fact is there are millions of individuals who are unemployed right now as a result of this Covid-19. And again, no leadership from the top. It is important that individuals understand that this president is doing nothing more than saber-rattling to his base, using words and phrases that, unfortunately, are filled with racial overtones couched and baked in racial overtones and appealing to his base. This is in violation of the constitution and in violation of anti-commandeering statues, in violation of the Tenth Amendment. In violation of the spending clause because congress has the power of the purse. It is arbitrary and capricious as you mentioned because there are only three cities that are on this list.”

James then noted that the programs being targeted could cut as much as $7 billion from New York City alone.

“And if we lose $7 billion, the one individual who will be responsible for defunding the police is Donald Trump,” James shot back.

“Let me ask you about that. What they’re pointing at here in New York, 166% spike in shootings, shootings have nearly doubled this year from a year ago. Murders up 34% in New York City. Look, it’s not good out there right now,” Burnett pointed out. “So do they have a point? You may not I understand legally have an issue with the word anarchy but do they have a point?”

James then rolled off a number of anti-crime program her office and state has undertaken, and criticized the federal government for failing to do its share to support them.

I’ve attended my fair share of funerals over the years since I’ve been in public service. I’ve cried over open caskets and held mothers and fathers in my arms. I’ve attended thousands of rallies against violence, anti-violence. But I’ve been part of an effort to fund crime prevention groups in the city of New York. I have been advocating that Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, a federal agency, get to work to focus on enforcing the law, focus on anti-trafficking efforts, to focus on straw buyers and addressing gun violence in our streets and they are totally absent. We have again asked this government to focus on enforcing ghost guns and they have done absolutely nothing. They’re allowing ghost guns to be sold on the internet. My office has an amazing bureau, the organized crime task force. We have been engaging in takedowns and taking guns off the streets. We’ve been working with district attorneys all throughout the city of New York with gun buybacks. We’ve been working with men and women of faith, reaching out to young people, providing them with opportunities. This federal government has not passed one responsible gun law at all.

“You have said you are going to some legal action to challenge the Justice Department. Have you decided the grounds on which you’ll sue?” Burnett asked.

“There are a number of grounds. The reality is, again, this may be nothing more than saber-rattling. The president in the past has indicated that he would punish New York for whatever reason. It is arbitrary. It is capricious. It may not even happen,” James noted, before expressing confidence about any further court fight over the move. “So we have met President Trump in court on several occasions. And each and every time we came out victorious. And we will be victorious again.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

