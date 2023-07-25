CNN’s Bakari Sellers questioned the House GOP raising the prospect of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden this week, arguing that the American people may be convinced that Hunter Biden has possibly broken the law, but are not yet there for the president. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) raised the specter of an impeachment inquiry into the president on Fox News the night before.

The conversation on CNN This Morning began with legal analyst Elie Honig arguing the Republicans have yet to show any kind of a “smoking gun” regarding President Biden.

“There not being a smoking gun, in any case, I’ve still not seen a smoking gun on this case,” Honig began, adding:

I think there are legitimate questions about where Hunter Biden was getting his money from. Clearly, he was only getting his money because his last name was Biden. But what’s been missing is that definitive link to his father. And, you know, I think it’s an interesting political question, for both of the political experts. But how does that play to open an impeachment inquiry and potentially impeach this guy at this point?

“I’m not sure,” replied Sellers, adding:

I mean, I want to follow that same train of thought here. I’m not sure where Joe Biden falls in any of this. And I think most of America is like, what are we doing? Are you impeaching Hunter Biden? I mean, this that that appears to be decently asinine. And I believe with you can’t out of one side of your mouth. Right. Make an economic argument saying inflation is high unemployment or whatever are the argument because Biden nomics actually I believe is working in a certain aspect of life. But you can’t make that same argument and then spend the majority of your time on an impeachment inquiry where an election is on the line. It doesn’t make sense to me.

Later in the conversation, Sellers returned to the question of political strategy and argued that an impeachment inquiry will not only take away from GOP messaging during the election on kitchen table issues but also will not be the best show in town.

“What theater are you going to watch? I mean, honestly, I mean, are you going to watch just you continue to dig into this rabbit hole after Hunter Biden?” Sellers asked.

“Or are you going to watch the trial in Miami or Miami, Florida, of the former president of the United States or in Atlanta, Georgia, or in New York or in Washington, D.C.?” he added, listing the courthouses where former President Donald Trump is likely to appear.

“We don’t know about Atlanta yet,” added host Poppy Harlow.

“Oh, Atlanta is coming,” joked Sellers.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com