CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin mocked President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense lawyer Ken Starr over his moral argument against impeachment, Monday, “when he was the architect of the last one that failed miserably.”

“To both presentations I had the reaction of, ‘Are you kidding?'” claimed Toobin to CNN host Jake Tapper, adding, “The idea that you could make that argument on the same day that all one hundred people in that jury, those judges and jurors in the Senate, are thinking about the New York Times story on John Bolton’s book is just ridiculous. I mean, it’s just not good advocacy.”

Toobin then criticized Starr, who was an investigator during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, directly for arguing against impeachment on moral grounds.

“Ken Starr talking about, ‘Gosh, we use too much impeachment in this country, and gosh, we need to be nicer to each other and stop impeaching presidents.’ If you were to rank all 330 million people in the United States about who should be making that argument least, I think Ken Starr would be either at the top or the bottom depending on whatever superlative I just used,” Toobin declared. “I mean the idea that Ken Starr of all people thinks that we should be doing less impeachment, when he was the architect of the last one that failed miserably, I mean was mind-boggling.”

Watch above via CNN.

