‘Are You Kidding Me?’ DeSantis Slams Trump at Iowa Presser For ‘Trashing Florida’ and Being ‘Detached From Reality’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held the first rally of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign on Tuesday, and during a post-speech presser slammed Donald Trump as having “moved left” and become “detached from reality” in his fervor to attack the governor.

During a Q&A with reporters after his speech, NewsNation reporter Kellie Meyer asked the leading challenger to Trump about going after the ex-president more directly.

“Does this mean you’re going to be a bit more aggressive with campaigning against him?” asked Meyer.

“Look, I’m going to respond to attacks,” DeSantis answered. He brought Trump’s recent attacks on Florida’s covid response, which included Trump comparing DeSantis unfavorably to the right wing’s previous number one covid villain, ex-New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I mean, if if you say Cuomo did a better job with covid than Florida did — first of all, that’s not what he used to say. This is like, new, like it – six months ago he would have never said that, right.”

“He used to say how great Florida was,” DeSantis said of Trump’s change of heart. “Hell his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship. Are you kidding me?”

“When I hear something like that, it is so detached from reality,” he said.

Dave Weigel at Semafor reported that DeSantis also said during the presser that Trump has “moved left” on issues as part of the primary campaign and has not remained “true to America First principles.”

In his answer to NewsNation’s Meyer, DeSantis also pointed out twice that Trump had not congratulated or praised him or Florida Republicans on their many victories, but that instead “we hear him trashing Florida.”

The governor also said that Trump is giving President Joe Biden a “free pass.”

Watch the clip above, via NewsNation.

