‘Are You Kidding Me?!’ Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on Conservative Media’s ‘Obsession’ With Hunter Biden

Though he didn’t cite Fox News by name, it sure sounded like they were the target of Joe Scarborough’s ridicule on the matter of Hunter Biden coverage.

“I want to get something else out of the way. It’s like people I know, like Trumpers, they are obsessed with Hunter Biden,” Scarborough opened Friday’s 7 AM hour of Morning Joe.

“I want to say for the 50th time: If Hunter Biden did something wrong, he should go to jail, just like we said about Donald Trump,” he continued. “And if he does go to jail, guess what, Trumpers? We’re not going to try to burn down the Capitol. We’re not going to try to undermine the rule of law. We’re not going to say America sucks, like you say, America sucks if somebody is held accountable.”

“So we could talk about the Hunter Biden laptop every day if we wanted to, but I was watching another network the other day, Mika and I were, and they were saying, ‘Oh, Joe Biden, he’s so disconnected from America. He’s so horrible. He’s so this; he’s so that,'” he said, mocking conservative pundits on cable news. “And they go to one of the guests and say, why is he so bad? Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

“And I’m sitting here thinking, are you kidding me?” Scarborough exasperated. “I mean, okay, if there’s something on that, send him to jail. Like, What do you want to see? What do you want us to do? What do these Trumpers want us to do? Talk about it every day.”

He added something about a paternity suit against Joe Biden’s son: “People on the right, you would have thought we should have talked about that 24 hours a day.”

“Willie, did we talk about paternity lawsuits or anything else? We’re like, like the Trump kids or the Bush kids or the Obama kids?” he asked rhetorically of his co-host Willie Geist. “No. There’s an obsession, though, with Hunter Biden. ”

“And let me say again, I know him. I know Donald. If they broke the law, they should go to jail like everybody else,” Scarborough concluded. “But there’s a constant freak out in meltdown over it.”

