During today’s House debate on the new coronavirus relief bill, an angry Congressman Tim Ryan (D- OH) went off on Republicans saying it’s a liberal “wish list.”

“I’ve got to tell you, this is absolutely unbelievable,” he started, before going off on Republicans for their response to the bill:

“Global pandemic. 36 million people unemployed! 40 percent of families who have a worker that makes $40,000 a year or less lose their job last month! 4 million people didn’t want to pay their rent! And the Republican party says we don’t have any money to help you! Are you kidding me?! Where do you guys live?! Food lines around the blocks at our food banks in the United States in America! One in five kids are going hungry! Your party can’t even get food to ’em!”

“This isn’t a wish list!” he cried. “If it’s a wish list, it’s for the working class people!… You’re turning your backs on the American people!”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]