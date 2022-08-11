‘Are You Out of Your Mind, Sir?’ Eric Bolling and John Bolton Throw Down on Trump in Off-the-Rails Interview

Newsmax host Eric Bolling and former National Security Advisor John Bolton had a blowout over Donald Trump’s foreign policy on Thursday.

Bolling brought up remarks Bolton made in an interview with ABC News back in 2020 after he left the Trump White House.

“I think we’re in a weaker position around the world,” Bolton said of Trump’s foreign policy at the time. “I think we have given up leadership in a wide variety of areas.

Bolling confronted Bolton and juxtaposed U.S. standing in the world then under Trump with the country now under President Joe Biden.

“Ambassador, under Biden, we have China threatening us, we have Russia threatening us, you have a $300,000 bounty on your head,” Bolling said. “How in the world could you think that we’re safer now than we were under President Trump when he was willing to put missiles into Syrian airbases with Russians on the base? What’s going on here, sir?”

Bolton responded, “He didn’t understand fundamentally much of anything about international affairs. His decisions were not based on a coherent philosophy or a coherent policy.”

“But we were safer,” Bolling protested.

The interview went off the rails from there.

Bolton chided Trump for making a deal with the Taliban to withdraw from Afghanistan.

“Did that make us safer, Eric?” Bolton asked.

“You know what made us less safe?” Bolling queried. “When Biden pulled us out of Afghanistan, 13 Americans died, and now–”

“That was Trump’s deal,” Bolton said.

“And now the Taliban tells us, ‘Back off, don’t kill Al Qaeda!'” Bolling exclaimed. “Are you out of your mind, sir?”

“Same thing they would’ve done under Donald Trump,” Bolton shot back. “Who cut the deal, Eric?”

After some crosstalk, Bolton stated, “Eric, you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

After some more crosstalk, Bolton told him to “read the deal.”

“Oh stop!” said Bolling.

“I know you gotta go, before you’re embarrassed even further,” Bolton said.

“I’m embarrassed?” protested Bolling. “You’re embarrassed for not knowing what Trump was going to do and hiding behind some false narrative that Trump wasn’t prepared for foreign policy when we were safer for four years, sir.”

After more crosstalk, Bolling told Bolton, “Good having you on.”

“You’re hopeless, Eric,” Bolton replied.

Bolling laughed and merely said, “We’ll be back.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

