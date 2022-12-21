‘Are You Stupid? C’mon!’ Jason Chaffetz Melts Down After Elon Musk Says He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO

Jason Chaffetz was highly indignant over Elon Musk claiming he will resign as CEO of Twitter after a poll on the social media platform resulted in him getting voted out.

The former congressman-turned-Fox News contributor appeared opposite Jessica Tarlov on Wednesday as the two discussed the latest installments of the Twitter Files. Dana Perino refocused the conversation by noting that in Musk’s own poll about his future as the head of Twitter, 57 percent of respondents voted for him to step down, and now he says he’ll do so as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job!”

Of course, Musk will still own Twitter, which he punctuated by saying he “will just run the software & servers teams.” Nonetheless, Perino asked Chaffetz for his thoughts about Musk’s pending resignation, and the latter was quite annoyed with those who voted Musk to go.

Who are the 57 percent that want to fire the best CEO this country may have ever developed!? The guy builds rockets better than NASA! He builds the most viable electric car. Oh yeah, he also started PayPal, and he’s got an artificial intelligence company that is second to none. And some people think ‘Oh, I wouldn’t want him to run my company.’ Are you stupid? C’mon! This is the guy you want him running your companies. As long as he will help control the heartbeat of Twitter in that software development, then I think the world will be a better place. He is about openness, transparency and free speech. What else do you want from the guy?

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com