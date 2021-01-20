Donald Trump left Washington D.C. this morning hours before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, making him the first president in many, many years not to attend his successor’s swearing-in ceremony.

Fox News contributor and former Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer defended Trump on Wednesday for not attending, roughly an hour before the official transfer of power, and said it would be “fake.”

Fleischer acknowledged he “may be a lonely voice on this” but said Trump was right not to do:

“I think Donald Trump was right not to go today. It would have been so fake of him to go and one thing we all know about President Trump — he is not a politician. He doesn’t fake things. If he feels something, he lets it rip. And if he had gone to this ceremony today… it would have been such a fraudulent, phony thing after what he has done and said what he has said. This is who he is, his personality.”

He went on to say it’s “wonderful” to see other former presidents there because “it is keeping with that American tradition, that symbol of a peaceful transfer of power, which is what today is all about.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

