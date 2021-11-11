Ari Fleischer Shocks Fox News Anchor With News That President Biden is Actually Running the White House

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer shocked anchor Harris Faulkner by telling her President Joe Biden is, in fact, in command of the White House.

The two spoke Thursday on The Faulkner Focus, where Fleischer accused Biden of “polarization” and breaking his promise to govern as a moderate Democrat. This led to Faulkner’s question: “Who is running the White House, in your estimation? You have been inside, you know what it looks like, is it fair to continue to question that?”

“Unequivocally, it’s Joe Biden.” Fleischer answered.

“You think it is?” Faulkner responded with apparent surprise.

“Absolutely,” Fleischer said. “He sets the tone.”

From there, Faulkner digressed to a question about Biden’s reluctance to take questions from the media. Fleischer explained that “he doesn’t want to talk to the media. Because he’s running the show and he gets to make those kinds of decisions.”

Ever since Biden campaigned for office in the 2020 election, Fox News personalities have repeatedly pushed the idea that Biden is senile and mentally incapable of being president. In recent months, Fox personalities have also run with the idea that Biden is merely a “puppet” controlled by the progressive Left or handlers within the administration.

Fleischer pushed back on these ideas as he referred back to Faulkner’s question and told her “I think it’s overstated to make the case its his advisers, its other people. Presidents make the call, presidents make the decisions, and Joe Biden is well enough that he is making the decisions. So it’s Joe Biden, he’s just making the wrong decisions.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com