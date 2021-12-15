Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer made a bold rationale on Wednesday as it pertained to whether President Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024.

During a segment on The Story With Martha MacCallum about the 2022 midterms and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens’ latest piece, “Biden Should Not Run Again — and He Should Say He Won’t,” Fleischer predicted Biden won’t run for re-election.

At a Democratic fundraiser on Tuesday, Biden said, “We have to keep making the case. Let me say this again: From the president, we’re going to win in 2022.”

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden “has every intention of running for reelection.”

“I don’t know what else can he say, right?” rhetorically asked MacCallum. “I mean, he has to. If you’re not going to go in front of Democrats and say I believe we’re going to win, then you might as well throw in the towel now, right?”

“No, that’s exactly right,” replied Fleischer. “That’s why politicians are politicians.”

Fleisher continued:

They have to say things like that even though history says they’re wrong. He sounds a lot like Kamala Harris sounded two months ago against the Virginia gubernatorial election which she predicted a victory there. But, you know, as far as running, I have a very strong suspicion that 2023-24 is going to be like 1968. That was the last time you had a one-term incumbent announce he wasn’t going to run for re-election. That was Lyndon Johnson. He waited until March of 1968 to say he wasn’t going to run. But I’ll also add this: No one should think Joe Biden’s going to run for re-election. It’s impossible. It would be the kiss of death for the Democratic Party. He can’t announce it yet but there’s no chance in the world at his age, 82, with the time in 2024 he’s going to run again. Impossible.

Watch above, via Fox News.

