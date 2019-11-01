RNC spokesperson Liz Harrington was called out by MSNBC’s Ari Melber for repeatedly interrupting him and his guest, former prosecutor John Flannery, who blasted her lying for about President Donald Trump’s Ukraine call: “I guess you think you’re on Fox News, right?”

During a contentious segment on The Beat, Melber continually pressed Harrington on acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney‘s public admission that the White House engaged in a quid pro quo related to Ukrainian military aid. Harrington, however, tried to claim Mulvaney was trying to get that country to launch an investigation into the 2016 election in exchange for releasing $391 million in Congressionally approved money.

After Melber played the infamous “we do that all the time” admission from Mulvaney’s press conference, which Mulvaney desperately tried to walk back hours later, Harrington began to furiously spin and distract.

“That was very chopped up there,” Harrington complained, “but he’s talking about very generally. And I would ask, why are Democrats so, not — why don’t they want to get in the way of a legitimate Justice Department investigation into election meddling? Why do you…”

“I think you’re great at answering questions. I have to give my answer…” Melber broke in to press Harrington for a direct answer. “Was he wrong when he admitted that?”

When Harrington again filibustered without answering and instead talked over his follow-up questions, Melber again stopped her.

“Hold on! Let’s take turns,” he said, before admonishing her. “If you ever want to come back on this show, we have to take turns. Just rules of the road. You’re kind of doing a double Mulvaney. You’re saying: ‘Yes, this is part of it. That’s what you needed from Ukraine.'”

“It had nothing to do with Biden,” Harrington claimed, before trying to have it both ways on the fact that Biden’s name was mentioned three times in the July 25 call summary. “If you can read the transcript, we all can, and you’re talking about corruption, President [Volodymyr] Zelensky brings up draining the swamp. You’re talking about corruption, you’re talking about Ukraine. How does Joe Biden not get mentioned when you think he was the point person on corruption?”

When Flanney pointed out that Trump did, in fact, link the sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to investigating Joe Biden with his “I’d like you to do us a favor, though” line, Harrington interrupted him to say: “It’s not Biden, it’s not Biden, it’s DNC.”

“If you actually can read — I guess you think you’re on Fox News, right?” Flannery shot back. “You can’t possibly wait until somebody finishes talking. Your objective is to interfere with any truth that’s said by anyone else but yourself and what you say is not true. It’s a lie.”

“That’s not what the transcript says. And I would again…” Harrington began.

“That IS what the transcript says,” Flannery broke in to correct her.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]