Ari Melber Breaks Down Big Development in Trump Investigation: He May Be ‘In the Eyes of a Grand Jury and Bill Barr’s Not Here to Help’

MSNBC’s Ari Melber spoke with colleague Nicolle Wallace Tuesday to break down a significant development in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business.

The Washington Post broke news late Tuesday afternoon that the Manhattan district attorney “has convened the grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump, other executives at his company or the business itself should prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges.”

Melber spoke with Wallace Tuesday and said, “There’s two ways this goes. They find enough information to feel they don’t go further. That would be the deescalation. Or they do what you’ve just been reporting on to our viewers, that they convene a grand jury ’cause the DA thinks that based on this evidence, these witnesses, and this material, they have evidence of a crime.”

“Who by, we don’t know yet,” he added.

Melber said Trump may not be gearing up for a time “where his business, if not himself, is in the eyes of a grand jury and Bill Barr’s not here to help.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]