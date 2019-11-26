MSNBC’s Ari Melber clashed with American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp over impeachment and Ukraine after two weeks of hearings.

Schlapp started by saying “I didn’t see any witness having any evidence of any quid pro quo.” Melber responded with a few clips from the past few weeks, including Gordon Sondland saying there was one, and asked, “Does the Trump impeachment defense have to pretend those things didn’t happen? Those things weren’t said?”

Schlapp said under cross-examination Sondland admitted to having no evidence of one.

Melber noted he’s arguing there was no quid pro quo, “which is different than saying ‘perfect call.'”

Schlapp said foreign aid gets used “for all kinds of reasons” before arguing that there’s clearly something that looks bad about Hunter Biden being on the board of Burisma.

Melber said, “If you are right and there’s a goal of legitimate investigations, then I point back to the evidence because that’s sort of my job here, then why did so many people say under oath that the goal was not actually doing the investigation, but having it on announced on CNN, on Fareed Zakaria?”

He showed clips from impeachment witnesses regarding there were plans for Zelensky to announce the investigations on TV, including when Sondland said his understanding was “He had to announce the investigations. He didn’t actually have to do them.”

Schlapp said in response that ultimately there was no investigation and Trump lifted the hold on the aid.

“Well, respectfully, you’re now moving over to the money part,” Melber responded. “But I’m asking you if it was a real legitimate inquiry they wanted, why did it have to be announced on American TV?”

Schlapp argued that “it should be announced on all news outlets Hunter Biden was guilty at least — at least of the appearance, the appearance somehow he was leveraging his father’s role as the head of Ukrainian policy under the Obama Administration… to the benefit of Burisma.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

