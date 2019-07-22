MSNBC’s Ari Melber gave kudos to Fox News’ Chris Wallace for calling out White House advisor Stephen Miller‘s spin on the “send her back” chants.

Melber invited viewers to watch the claim “get blown up on Fox News,” in which Miller said Trump was “clear he disagreed with it” and Wallace responded that Trump “was clear after the fact” and that “he let it go on for 13 seconds and it was only when the chant diminished that he started talking again.”

“He said nothing there or in his tweet after the rally that indicated any concern about the chant,” Wallace added.

Melber brought on his panel and started out by saying the White House’s spin has “obviously some factual problems even over there on Fox News for people like Mr. Miller who want to lie about what happened.”

“There’s an aspect of this that what happens at a MAGA rally should stay at a MAGA rally, and if they think they can get away with that and then in the green rooms and in the establishment and on TV, even on Fox, claim that it didn’t happen, they somehow will thread this needle,” he said, before asking what happens to the “dance” if they’re even being called out on Fox.

Melber added that a number of others on Fox News are “struggling really to deal with it ’cause they don’t want to fully defend that.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com