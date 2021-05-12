Ari Melber Declares Cheney Ouster a Dire Turning Point for the GOP: All to Appease the Ego of ‘One Blogger in Florida’

MSNBC’s Ari Melber said Wednesday night that the ouster of Liz Cheney from House GOP leadership marks a grave turning point for the Republican party.

“This vote marks an inflection point for this post-Trump era we’re all living through together,” he told viewers. “They now have officially a zero-tolerance policy for leaders who accurately rebut Donald Trump’s election lies.”

“Today is actually different and worse than how it’s been.”

He reminded viewers that the last vote to oust Cheney failed a few months ago, but her ouster sends the signal there’s no room for a voice like hers in leadership anymore when she keeps pushing back against the big lie.

“All to appease one blogger in Florida,” he said.

And despite the claims of some this isn’t about Cheney calling out Trump, Melber said it very obviously is.

Everybody knows this is about Cheney standing up to Trump on one topic — that he lost. Nobody thinks this is about the size of government or state health care subsidies. Nobody in either party thinks that. I know there’s a lot of lying going on, but everyone understands what this fight was about and what this vote today means.

“Today is important and will actually be marked in the history books as a measurable turning point for this troubled party,” Melber said. “It’s about the Florida blogger. It’s about his ego, his need to dominate even out of office, and the deceitful vanity of getting millions and millions of people to pretend you won because you can’t handle being the loser of the 2020 race, because that’s what you are, whether you have a new blog or not.”

