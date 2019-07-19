MSNBC’s Ari Melber tonight knocked Fox News for some of the reactions on the network to the “send her back” chants that erupted at President Donald Trump‘s rally this week in the wake of widespread condemnation.

Trump has been repeatedly confronted over that “send her back” chant. He said yesterday he was “not happy about it” and disagreed with it, and today he said, “I’m unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman can say anti-Semitic things. I’m unhappy with the fact that a congresswoman in this case, a different congresswoman, can call our country and our people garbage.”

Melber today said the chant was so plainly indefensible that “some of the very loudest voices on Fox News––which is quite loyal to the Trump Administration––are having their own troubles.”

“We’re seeing a real struggle from these loyalists to explain how anyone could abide by what happened at that rally,” he added.

He showed a few clips from Fox News spinning what happened, most notably Sean Hannity‘s attempt to say it was them expressing, with respect to Ilhan Omar, “these views are repugnant.”

As Melber added, if this was about her views, “that would not be the problem they have today.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com