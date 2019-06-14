MSNBC’s Ari Melber knocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tonight for blocking election security legislation and dismissing President Donald Trump‘s comments about being open to foreign dirt.

McConnell said on Fox News, “They just can’t let it go, Laura.” He said after the Mueller report is “case closed” and said Trump “gets picked at every day.”

After noting McConnell wasn’t pressed because it was a “friendly interview with Fox News,” Melber said, “McConnell has made legislative actions and decisions that actually leave the United States more vulnerable to exactly the election interference that we know occurred.”

Melber also brought up the past reporting on Russia’s actions during the election and, as Joe Biden put it in 2018, how McConnell “wanted no part of having a bipartisan commitment that we would say, essentially, ‘Russia’s doing this––stop.'”

And Melber called it “chilling” that McConnell “didn’t want the election as protected as possible.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

