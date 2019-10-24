Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham has been getting criticism from Trump allies for not doing enough in his role amid the House’s impeachment inquiry. Today Graham introduced a resolution condemning the House’s investigation, saying they’re going about it in a wrong and wholly unfair manner.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber looked at Graham’s resolution tonight and basically said it’s just empty theater:

“When you read Senator Graham’s actual brand-new resolution — and I have it right here — it does not propose a law or even suggest the Senate do anything. Instead, what this does is criticize the House. In fact, if you flip to the end — it’s only five pages — it lists basically three things that it calls on Speaker Pelosi to do. Hold a floor vote about the current probe, give the president due process, and give away subpoena powers to the Republican minority in the house. Which is not how the House is typically organized.”

Melber said Graham clearly “knows the House doesn’t take orders from the Senate or vice versa,” calling this whole thing “basically mostly theater” that “doesn’t impact the probe at all.”

Melber also brought up how Graham said today “the phone call was okay with me.”

“Some senators may say anything goes or anything goes if it’s in their party. Or they’re okay with a president apparently according to multiple witnesses extorting a bribe from a foreign country. Others may not be okay with that. They may decide that some votes — maybe very few votes, maybe just one vote — but some votes can be bigger than politics or news cycles. That some votes may around here, they still make history and they certainly determine how history remembers you,” he added.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

