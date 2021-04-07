Ari Melber Says Biden’s Poised to Be a Democratic Reagan: Can He ‘Drink McConnell’s Milkshake?’

MSNBC’s Ari Melber argued Wednesday night that President Joe Biden is poised to become a Democratic version of Ronald Reagan.

Why? Well, he said, the Republican president had “Reagan Democrats” and the current Democratic president has “Biden Republicans.”

Melber recently argued that using Congressional support as a measure of bipartisanship is less helpful than looking at what voters think, and tonight he again brought up polls showing Republican support for some key Biden proposals.

“Now Republican voters are increasingly not very well represented by their party’s reflexive opposition in Washington,” Melber said.

And then he asked, “Could Biden be to the Republican party what Reagan was to the Democratic party? A leader who found a way to build a following with some of the other party’s voters regardless of the D.C. politicians.”

He brought up the level of support Reagan enjoyed with Democrats in 1984, and said that while Biden doesn’t have that level of support among Republicans yet, he cited recent comments from one pollster who saw comparisons between the two groups.

Melber even invoked the movie There Will Be Blood to say, “A Reagan or Biden could brashly waltz right into the opposing party’s tent, and like the iconic swashbuckling oil tycoon character Daniel Plainview… can walk right up to the other party, pause, straw in hand, and just drink… your… milkshake.”

And yes, he showed the scene.

“Now, this is the news, so we ask the hard questions around here. Can Biden really drink McConnell’s milkshake?” Melber asked.

He added, “Well, he seems increasingly confident about it, openly touting his Republican support the way that Reagan turned his own appeal to Democrats into a recurring narrative.”

