MSNBC’s Ari Melber fact-checked Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tonight for dismissing concerns about white supremacy and saying it’s all a “hoax.”

Carlson said it’s “actually not a real problem in America” and compared it to “the Russia hoax.” Tonight the Fox host is telling his critics to “calm down.”

Melber said Carlson is “falsely denying” it’s a problem in the face of several key factors, including how the vast majority of Americans are concerned about terrorism and how the FBI director himself recently made a point of saying the majority of domestic terrorism cases “are motivated by some version of white, what you might call white supremacist violence.”

Melber said it’s just as big a threat as foreign terrorism, adding, “Those are just some receipts from the ‘hoax’ crowd.”

“This is America. If you feel like some of the hate and violence is rising, it is,” he added. “This real problem will not be conquered by minimizing it against the evidence, nor will it be solved by exaggerating it without evidence. In the law, hate crime probes are actually complex because it can take longer to investigate motive and intent. Authorities cannot profile by mere politics, of course, any more than by any other mere categories, so there’s no logic in rushing to label just anything white supremacy before gathering facts, and there is no logic in denying the facts we have and just shouting ‘hoax.'”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com