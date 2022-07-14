Armie Hammer is Allegedly Selling Timeshares in the Cayman Islands Following Sex Allegations

Armie Hammer is rumored to be working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands after the fallen Hollywood star was accused of rape last year.

The Call Me by Your Name actor and heir to the Armand Hammer fortune grew up in the region and returned to the islands during the pandemic. Recent photos obtained by the Daily Mail suggest the actor has fallen on hard times as they appear to show him earlier this month working the desk at the Morritt’s Resort and giving tours of timeshare properties to prospective buyers.

Muna Mire, a producer on Showtime’s Desus & Mero, had family visiting the islands and posted a photo to Twitter of a brochure advertising Hammer as a sales associate.

TMZ also obtained pictures of Hammer apparently giving a sales pitch in one of the resort offices.

Variety confirmed, through a source, that Hammer was working at the resort selling timeshares.

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” the source told Variety. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Hammer is reportedly staying in the Cayman Islands to be close to his two children, who live with his ex-wife.

The news comes more than a year after the actor was accused of sexual assault. In March 2021, a 24-year-old woman going by the name “Effie” claimed Hammer had raped her during their four year relationship.

Hammer has denied the allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Several women also came forward and posted screenshots of alleged conversations with Hammer. In the messages he apparently shared his desire for violent sexual fantasies and cannibalism.

“I am 100% a cannibal…. Fuck. That’s scary to admit. I’ve never admitted that before. I’ve cut the heart out of a living animal before and eaten it while still warm,” read one message.

“Brand you, tattoo you, mark you, shave your head and keep your hair with me, cut a piece of your skin off and make you cook it for me…. Who’s slave/master relationship is the strongest?” We’d win,” read another.

The LAPD launched an investigation into the sexual assault claims in March 2021. They wrapped up their investigation in December 2021, according to the Daily Mail, concluding that charges toward the actor were unlikely.

As a result of the controversy, Hammer backed out of several movie agreements citing the online attacks as the reason for retreating from the public eye. At the time, the actor refused to address the claims and decided to focus on family instead.

Hammer’s then-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, issued a statement about the women coming forward with accusations against her husband.

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated … I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal,” she said. The couple has since filed for divorce.

While Hammer stands to inherit a large family fortune, sources told Variety his family has completely cut him off the payroll following the 2021 incidents. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

The Morritt’s Resort denied employing Hammer in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, but said the actor does frequent the property to golf and has been given a tour of the resort office by members of the staff.

Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, refused to confirm or deny the rumors, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I can’t confirm or deny it because Armie hasn’t addressed it … I just think it’s s—y that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job.’ What’s the story here?”

