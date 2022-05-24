Art Laffer Mistakes Shannon Bream for Sandra Smith On Air, John Roberts Explains ‘Well, You’re Both Blonde’

Conservative economist Art Laffer incorrectly attributed an interview of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to Sandra Smith on America Reports, Tuesday. It was actually Shannon Bream who conducted the interview.

At the end of his appearance, Laffer told Smith, “You did a great interview with Jared Polis over the weekend, I loved it.”

The interview actually took place the previous weekend, but obviously that wasn’t the only fact he got wrong.

“Oh, okay, well thank you very much,” replied Smith graciously. “You’re the best. Art, thank you.”

Co-anchor John Roberts began delivering a report about possible summer blackouts across the United States, asking whether it might be a good idea to “build a couple more power plants?”

A distracted Smith replied, “Yes, I think everybody is actually worried about this.” She quickly added, “I just want to make sure I give credit to Shannon Bream. I love Art, but that was a fantastic interview she did with Jared Polis.”

Roberts and Smith laughed with the former saying, “Well, you know, you’re both blonde.”

“Oh, John,” said Smith with exaggerated exasperation.

“A special thank you to Art, I just didn’t want to call him out in that moment,” she added.

