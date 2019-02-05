Art of the Deal Writer Tony Schwartz: Trump is the ‘Most Powerful Aggrieved Human Being Who Has Ever Lived’

Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz ripped Donald Trump on Tuesday night by saying his State of the Union address will mostly be a pointless exercise to inflate the president’s ego.

Appearing on Hardball with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Schwartz said Trump’s interest in the SOTU speech lies in the theater surrounding it, saying “the smaller the human being, the greater the need for big pomp and circumstance.”

“The more diminished, the more humiliated, small he feels, the more desperate he becomes for any external evidence he matters,” Schwartz continued. “He’s not capable of letting go of resentment. He’s the wealthiest and the most powerful aggrieved human being who has ever lived.”

When Matthews asked Schwartz to explain himself, he responded that its all in Trump’s nature, and tonight’s speech will be “arguably the most irrelevant State of the Union ever given…because there is nothing he can say that will generate any credibility beyond his core audience.”

