MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle seemed to wonder if the shooting in El Paso will be a sort of silver lining for Beto O’Rourke’s political fortunes.

The former Texas congressman and 2020 presidential candidate has been drawing massive media focus in the last few days by emphatically calling President Donald Trump a “racist.” O’Rourke made this pronouncement by blasting Trump’s record and saying the president is “encouraging” the racist, anti-immigration views espoused in the El Paso shooter’s alleged manifesto.

Since O’Rourke’s fiery comments came while his poll numbers have been…less than spectacular, Ruhle asked her panel on Tuesday if they think this will give new life to O’Rourke’s presidential campaign.

“As bad as this may sound,” Ruhle said, “could this moment be a chance for Beto to gain some momentum?”

