‘Ask Whoever It Is to Shut Up!’ House Democrat Unloads on GOP Colleagues For ‘Participating In The Overthrow of Our Government’

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) took aim at his GOP colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee Thursday and accused them of hypocrisy for accusing the FBI of being weaponized against the American people while they “participated” in attempting to overthrow the government on Jan. 6th.

“Thank you, Mr. Chair. Chairman Khan, I thank you for being here and for putting up with some of the questions you have been asked,” Cohen began, addressing Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan who was testifying before the committee.

“Yesterday, FBI Director Wray sat here for almost 5 hours and put up with continual questions, attacking his patriotism, his judgment. It was really amazing the hypocrisy that was shown,” Cohen continued, adding:

The issue was weaponization of the FBI. And yet every member of this panel who was here on January 6th, 2021 knows that the government was weaponized on that day, as I said, ‘nuclearized’ to take over the government, to overthrow the government in contradiction of the oath of office that each of us had taken. And that we’ve learned that certain members of this committee went and met with Donald Trump. And that they were participating in the overthrow of our government, the nuclearization, weaponization of our government. And yet they had the chutzpa, the audacity, the lack of integrity to question Wray’s judgment, and went on and on. And I’m sorry. I came in here today, and…

“Is the gentleman accusing us of a lack of integrity?” interrupted a House GOP member on the panel.

“Mr. Chairman, if you would ask whoever it is to shut up!” snapped back Cohen.

“I am sure the chairman will rule when he comes back,” the member could be heard saying off camera.

“And I heard some questions about your relationship with the Bar Association. Hey, you don’t talk about rope in a house where a man’s been hung. You don’t ask about membership in the Bar Association on a Judiciary Committee where there are members who never pass the bar and aren’t members of the bar and they are members of this committee in good standing. So we need to get beyond the hypocrisy and realize where we are and don’t raise such subjects,” Cohen concluded, again slamming his colleagues for alleged hypocrisy.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

