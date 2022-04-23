At Trump Rally, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Tells Media to Keep Writing ‘Garbage’ as Long As He’s Quoted to ‘Get The Word Out’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spoke with Right Side Broadcasting’s Liz Willis at Donald Trump‘s rally for J.D. Vance in Ohio on Saturday and, as is often the case at such rallies, had some harsh words for the media.

The two had been talking about RSBN’s longtime coverage of Trump events, and Lindell’s many appearances with them over the years, when he turned to address other media.

“I’ll tell you, all the bad media that’s watching – because, you know, they take quotes from this rally, from you guys now,” he said to Willis about RSBN’s reporters being quoted in media reports.

He continued, directing his comments to journalists in general.

“So I want to say, all you, all you journalists that are watching, you want to be a real journalist again, I’ve told you,” he said, directing reporters to his social media venture. “I think RSBN they’ve got it all covered because everybody wants to work there, so ha ha.”

“But you guys can sit out there and write your garbage, and keep taking quotes from me, because you help get the word out,” said Lindell. I hope each and every one of you write about the” issue he was about to bring up, he said.

Watch the clip above, via RSBN on Rumble.

