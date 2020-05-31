Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms blasted Donald Trump by accusing the president of aggravating racial tensions in the midst of the national outrage over George Floyd’s death.

As protests over Floyd’s death gave way to violence and property destruction over the weekend, Bottoms spoke out recently in order to condemn the “chaos” that has tarnished peaceful demonstrations. As she spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday about how she’s feeling amid the nationwide uproar, she lamented that “we’re better than this” as she spoke of the country’s ongoing challenges with overcoming racism.

From there, Bottoms was asked for her reaction to Trump’s recent comments on the protests, which have been accused of stoking violence because of their ominous and threatening manner. Bottoms emphatically answered that “he should just stop talking,” and she then pointed to Trump’s history of fueling racial controversies.

“This is like Charlottesville all over again, He speaks and he makes it worse,” Bottoms said. “There are times when you should just be quiet. And I wish that he would just be quiet. Or, if he can’t be silent, if there is somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray he reads it, and at least says the right things, because he is making it worse.”

Watch above, via CNN.

