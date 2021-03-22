CNN’s Brianna Keilar held an intense interview with a man who witnessed the Atlanta spa shooting and offered a shocking account of the violence that took place.

Marcus Lyon told Keilar on Monday that he was getting a massage at one of the spas that came under attack by suspected gunman Robert Aaron Long. Lyon spoke about how keeps thinking about the events of that day, then he described what happened after he heard the first gunshots.

We both stood up and looked around and heard that other gunshot. She was by the door. That’s when I jumped behind the bed. Once she opened up that door, I heard the third gunshot, and she actually dropped. I’m pretty sure she got shot in her head. I wasn’t even longer than two feet away from her. I see blood coming out of her head. I constantly heard more gunshots after that, and from there, you know, I heard a ringing bell on the door. I’m guessing the suspect ran out.

Lyon said that after he heard the bell, he ran out of the spa to get his gun out of the car before calling the police. He went on from there by expressing his view that his masseuse possibly saved his life.

The interview with Lyon was unfortunately derailed early by audio problems. CNN tried to bring him back into the show later, though the audio issues persisted.

Watch above, via CNN.

