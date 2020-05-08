AWKWARD: Reporter Presses Kayleigh McEnany About That Time She Called Trump ‘Racist’ and ‘Hateful’

PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor pressed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on the fact that she called President Donald Trump’s language “racist and hateful” in 2015 and asked if she still believes that today.

“In 2015, shortly after the president said that some Mexican immigrants are racist and criminal, you said that language was racist and hateful. Do you still believe that today?” Alcindor asked.

McEnany then claimed she was glad she was asked that question and blamed her previous views on Trump on the fact that she watched CNN during the 2016 election.

“I was naively believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN,” she added before Yamiche continued to press McEnany, and asked if she still views Trump’s comments as racist.

“I’m actually not going to read the headlines, so I very quickly came around and supported the president. In fact, CNN hired me,” McEnany answered. “I was on many eight-on-one panels where I proudly supported this president, who I believe is one of the best presidents, if not the best president, this country will ever have.”

McEnany claimed the reporter who first analyzed her 2015 views on Trump should divert his attention to the guests CNN had amid the 2016 election.

She then proceeded to hold CNN responsible for her previous opinions on Trump, and took shots at various CNN guests, including Former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper, for their views on the “collusion narrative.”

“He should be focused on Jim Clapper, who said ten days before he privately told investigators there was no evidence of collusion, that Watergate pales in comparison to the Russia probe,” she added. “I would encourage them to look at Samantha Powers, who is privately is saying, ‘I’m not in possession of any evidence of collusion.'”

McEnany continued her rant on various CNN guests and their conflicting messages regarding the Russia probe but failed to answer Alcindor’s question.

“Are you walking back on those comments today at all? Or do you stand by those comments that you made?” Alcindor asked.

“I support this president. There is no questioning that. I am so honored to work for him,” she added, again, without directly answering the question.

